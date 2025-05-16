For the Ukrainian delegation, the priority at the negotiations will be a complete ceasefire - Tychyi

During negotiations with the Russian side, the Ukrainian delegation will primarily discuss a complete and unconditional ceasefire. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgiy Tikhy, in a comment to the Novyny.LIVE channel, reports the UNN correspondent.

Details

"Their mandate (of the Russian side – ed.) is not fully understood, what decisions they can make. The Ukrainian delegation will understand at this meeting, will see, will look at what decisions the Russian representatives can make. For the Ukrainian delegation, priority number one is a complete and unconditional ceasefire."

He also noted that during a meeting with national security advisers from France, Germany, and Great Britain, and US Special Representative Kellogg, the Ukrainian delegation agreed on positions before the meeting between Ukraine and Russia.

Addendum

US representatives are expected to hold talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul before direct contact with the Ukrainian side.