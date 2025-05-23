For the production of artillery and drones: Zelensky ordered to provide additional funding

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and instructed him to provide additional funding for the production of artillery shells, UNN reports.

First: to provide additional funding for the production of artillery - shells. The result is - two-thirds of the funds have already been secured - Zelenskyy said during a video address.

He added that additional funding will also be provided for the production of drones in Ukraine.

Second: additional funding for the production of drones in Ukraine. The funds will be - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

The countries of the European Union have already allocated two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells promised to Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas.

Last year, within the framework of the "Czech initiative," Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers, and another 400,000 will be received this year.