For the production of artillery and drones: Zelensky ordered to provide additional funding
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has instructed to provide additional funding for the production of artillery shells and drones. Two-thirds of the funds for shells have already been secured.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and instructed him to provide additional funding for the production of artillery shells, UNN reports.
First: to provide additional funding for the production of artillery - shells. The result is - two-thirds of the funds have already been secured
He added that additional funding will also be provided for the production of drones in Ukraine.
Second: additional funding for the production of drones in Ukraine. The funds will be
Addition
The countries of the European Union have already allocated two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells promised to Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas.
Last year, within the framework of the "Czech initiative," Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers, and another 400,000 will be received this year.