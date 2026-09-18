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At the price of a used car — pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro have started in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have opened in Ukraine, priced at up to UAH 165,000. Sales start on September 25.

At the price of a used car — pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro have started in Ukraine

Today, September 18, pre-orders opened in Ukraine for Apple's new smartphones – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Prices range from UAH 78,000 to UAH 165,000, UNN  reports.

Details

Thus, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro in Silver, Black, Glacier, and Burgundy in Ukraine reaches: 

  • 256 GB – UAH 78,000;
    • 512 GB – UAH 91,000;
      • 1 TB – UAH 118,000;
        • 2 TB – UAH 158,000.

          Prices for the iPhone 18 Pro Max start at UAH 85,000: 

          • 512 GB – UAH 98,000;
            • 1 TB – UAH 124,000;
              • 2 TB – UAH 165,000.

                For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro in Ukraine started at UAH 67,000 for the 256 GB version. 

                It should be noted that pre-orders for the new devices began today, September 18, while sales are expected to start on September 25.

                Reminder

                On September 9, Apple held its annual presentation of new products, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones, as well as the first foldable iPhone, being the main premieres. The event was also special for the corporation itself, as it was Apple's first major presentation under the leadership of its new CEO, John Ternus. 

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

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