January 17, 12:49 PM • 19454 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 37928 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 27929 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 39434 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 47822 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 39605 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 58725 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29750 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45541 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36890 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
For the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station: scientists showed archival footage of the first expedition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The National Antarctic Scientific Center has started publishing video materials for the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station. The footage shows events from 1995, when Ukraine was preparing to become an Antarctic state.

For the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station: scientists showed archival footage of the first expedition

The National Antarctic Scientific Center (NASC) has launched a series of publications of unique video materials dedicated to the history of the Ukrainian Antarctic. The released footage shows events from the mid-1990s, when Ukraine was just preparing to become an Antarctic state. This was reported by UNN.

Details

This project is timed to a significant date: February 6, 2026, marks exactly 30 years since the transfer of the Antarctic station from Great Britain to Ukraine. The First Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition (UAE) arrived at the station, which was then still called "Faraday," in three separate groups.

Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein01.01.26, 10:01 • 302522 views

The archival footage focuses on the first group of five people who set off in November 1995. It included: Gennadiy Milinevsky – head of the expedition, geophysicist, Roman Bratchyk – radio operator, Volodymyr Bakhmutov – geophysicist, Viktor Sytov – meteorologist, Andriy Sydorivsky – diesel mechanic.

From internship to "Akademik Vernadsky"

The first group traveled in November 1995 through Cambridge to undergo training on scientific equipment and life support devices. Two months later, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the facility, and the station was renamed in honor of Volodymyr Vernadsky.

- reported the NASC.

Scientists note that these videos not only record the daily life of the first polar explorers but also allow comparing the logistics of that time with the capabilities of the current Ukrainian icebreaker "Noosfera."

The extraterrestrial legendary "Wow!" signal has become even more mysterious: new data confirmed its record-breaking power12.01.26, 04:31 • 5781 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Technology
Vladimir Vernadsky
Great Britain
Ukraine