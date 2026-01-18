For the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station: scientists showed archival footage of the first expedition

The National Antarctic Scientific Center (NASC) has launched a series of publications of unique video materials dedicated to the history of the Ukrainian Antarctic. The released footage shows events from the mid-1990s, when Ukraine was just preparing to become an Antarctic state. This was reported by UNN.

Details

This project is timed to a significant date: February 6, 2026, marks exactly 30 years since the transfer of the Antarctic station from Great Britain to Ukraine. The First Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition (UAE) arrived at the station, which was then still called "Faraday," in three separate groups.

The archival footage focuses on the first group of five people who set off in November 1995. It included: Gennadiy Milinevsky – head of the expedition, geophysicist, Roman Bratchyk – radio operator, Volodymyr Bakhmutov – geophysicist, Viktor Sytov – meteorologist, Andriy Sydorivsky – diesel mechanic.

From internship to "Akademik Vernadsky"

The first group traveled in November 1995 through Cambridge to undergo training on scientific equipment and life support devices. Two months later, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the facility, and the station was renamed in honor of Volodymyr Vernadsky. - reported the NASC.

Scientists note that these videos not only record the daily life of the first polar explorers but also allow comparing the logistics of that time with the capabilities of the current Ukrainian icebreaker "Noosfera."

