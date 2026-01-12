The extraterrestrial legendary "Wow!" signal has become even more mysterious: new data confirmed its record-breaking power

$42.990.00
January 11, 06:21 PM • 11196 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 18668 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 19750 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 21322 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 38568 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29877 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33498 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43627 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67986 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45105 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Popular news
Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highwayPhotoJanuary 11, 04:56 PM • 5074 views
Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVAVideoJanuary 11, 05:27 PM • 4682 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 10012 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 7500 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 2384 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 09:33 AM • 38572 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 106899 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 133351 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 102465 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114463 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 1552 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 1860 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22087 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24770 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80538 views
The extraterrestrial legendary "Wow!" signal has become even more mysterious: new data confirmed its record-breaking power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The legendary "Wow!" radio signal from space, recorded almost 50 years ago, turned out to be significantly stronger. A new analysis of data from the "Big Ear" telescope showed a peak signal density of over 250 Janskys and refined its frequency.

The extraterrestrial legendary "Wow!" signal has become even more mysterious: new data confirmed its record-breaking power

The legendary radio signal from deep space, recorded almost 50 years ago, turned out to be significantly stronger than previously thought. A new digital analysis of 75,000 pages of archived data from the "Big Ear" telescope allowed scientists to recalculate the intensity of the burst and refine its characteristics. This is reported by Indian Defense Review, writes UNN.

Details

A research team led by Abel Mendez from the University of Puerto Rico carried out monumental work to digitize the 1977 paper printouts. Thanks to modern computational methods, it was established that the peak signal density exceeded 250 Jansky. This makes it one of the most powerful narrowband bursts ever recorded within the hydrogen line (1420 MHz).

NASA prematurely brings 4 astronauts back from ISS due to medical issues09.01.26, 09:49 • 7572 views

The updated analysis also refined the signal frequency to 1420.726 MHz. This almost perfectly matches the hydrogen line, which astronomers have long considered the most likely channel for interstellar communication due to its universality in the Universe.

The origin of the signal remains a mystery

Despite narrowing down the probable coordinates of the source in the constellation Sagittarius, scientists still cannot explain the nature of the signal. The study confirmed that "Wow!" had a perfect Gaussian profile, which is characteristic of a signal from a distant cosmic source, and not of random terrestrial noise or interference from satellites.

Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launch11.01.26, 06:00 • 13201 view

Scientists ruled out the possibility of radio wave reflection from the Moon or accidental hardware failures. The signal lasted 72 seconds and never recurred. The preservation of the original printouts by volunteers for decades allowed science in 2026 to revisit the question: was this burst the first recorded message from an extraterrestrial civilization.

Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientists06.01.26, 03:01 • 18181 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies