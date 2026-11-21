President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the trilateral summit in China involving Russia, the United States and China was unsuccessful for Moscow, and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin failed to achieve results at it, UNN reports.

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"Yalta 2" did not work out for Putin. And then Putin, as far as I understood, commented: "What's wrong with Yalta? It was the consolidation of victory over Nazism, fascism, and so on." Well, first of all, it really was not "Yalta." Second—did Putin want a real "Yalta"? Yes. In what sense? In the sense of redrawing the world and changing borders. China did not allow itself to be dragged in. The United States… well, I don't know what happened between them in their bilateral meeting with Russia, but Ukraine was not discussed; publicly, there was nothing. In other words, redrawing the world's borders did not happen. I am sure that this was Putin's position and strategy - Zelenskyy said.

In the President's view, the summit was unsuccessful for Russia.

I think the summit was very unsuccessful for Russia, and besides the fact that Putin was unable to achieve results, we saw his reaction. Unfortunately, we saw the reaction in Ukraine. There was a massive overnight bombardment—111 missiles. Well, in principle, if Putin wanted to remind the world once again who he is, we had not forgotten that he is a terrorist and a murderer - Zelenskyy added.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the words of US President Donald Trump, who called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin his friend, noting that for Ukraine and the rest of the world, he remains an enemy and a murderer.