Football referee Volodymyr Bezborotko died in the war

A 27-year-old football referee, Volodymyr Bezborotko, was killed in the Zaporizhzhia sector while defending Ukraine against Russian invaders. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the UAF.

Volodymyr Bezborotko, a 27-year-old referee from Bukovyna, was killed in the war against Russia. Volodymyr Bezborotko worked for the Football Association of Chernivtsi Region and made a significant contribution to the popularization of children's and youth football in Bukovyna - the UAF said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the arbitrator was killed while defending Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Poet Maksym Kryvtsov died in the war