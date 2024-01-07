Poet Maksym Kryvtsov died in the war

Poet and soldier Maksym Kryvtsov died at the front on January 7. This was reported by Ukrainian writer Lyubko Deresh, reports UNN.

"The poet Maksym Kryvtsov died today. I had the good fortune to communicate with him and lead classes where he was a listener at the Voices of War veteran program. A very lively, witty, extremely talented man," Deresh wrote.

Deresh quoted a small fragment from the synopsis of Kryvtsov's novel:

"...When we come back from rotations and drive home in the car, we don't feel happy, even though we want to go back. That's for sure. We feel one thing - emptiness. One common emptiness, collective as memory. We are choking on it and suffocating from its fumes.

So. I want to tell you about a high-rise building with the Oblivion TV channel's office on the 77th floor. The whole story will take place within the framework of the most horrific program in the world, the "War Talk Show" ...

"Let oblivion not touch you. Eternal memory to the hero," added Deresh.