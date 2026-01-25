Football match in Germany ended in mass riots, over 60 police officers injured

$43.170.00
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 8528 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 9742 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 11954 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 23785 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 42081 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34157 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42015 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39551 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49635 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agencyJanuary 25, 05:15 AM • 9064 views
Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, RussiaVideoJanuary 25, 05:46 AM • 6428 views
"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and BelarusJanuary 25, 06:15 AM • 5832 views
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrates his 48th birthdayJanuary 25, 07:00 AM • 4752 views
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 5228 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 80131 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 93360 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 104610 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 98329 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 99274 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 18309 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 18569 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35169 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 35722 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 48656 views
Football match in Germany ended in mass riots, over 60 police officers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

During a second Bundesliga match between "Magdeburg" and Dresden's "Dynamo", 64 police officers were injured. "Magdeburg" fans attacked law enforcement officers, using pyrotechnics and throwing various objects.

Football match in Germany ended in mass riots, over 60 police officers injured

During a match of the second Bundesliga between "Magdeburg" and Dresden's "Dynamo", mass riots occurred. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saxony-Anhalt, at least 64 police officers were injured as a result of the clashes. Some of them received serious injuries, and law enforcement officers were taken to hospitals, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to media reports, the game at the packed Avnet Arena in Magdeburg ended with a 2:1 victory for "Dynamo" and gathered about 28 thousand spectators.

The main incidents occurred during halftime. According to the police, "Magdeburg" fans attacked law enforcement officers: ultras used pyrotechnics, threw stones, fences, paving slabs, and even a manhole cover. Attempts to break into the guest sector were also recorded, which the security forces stopped. During the match, pyrotechnics were used by fans of both teams.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the state, Tamara Zieschang, sharply condemned the violence, calling what happened "brutal attacks" on police officers, and wished the victims a speedy recovery. The police union emphasized that such actions are crimes that have nothing to do with football and fan culture.

Antonina Tumanova

Skirmishes
