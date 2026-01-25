Football match in Germany ended in mass riots, over 60 police officers injured

During a match of the second Bundesliga between "Magdeburg" and Dresden's "Dynamo", mass riots occurred. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saxony-Anhalt, at least 64 police officers were injured as a result of the clashes. Some of them received serious injuries, and law enforcement officers were taken to hospitals, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to media reports, the game at the packed Avnet Arena in Magdeburg ended with a 2:1 victory for "Dynamo" and gathered about 28 thousand spectators.

The main incidents occurred during halftime. According to the police, "Magdeburg" fans attacked law enforcement officers: ultras used pyrotechnics, threw stones, fences, paving slabs, and even a manhole cover. Attempts to break into the guest sector were also recorded, which the security forces stopped. During the match, pyrotechnics were used by fans of both teams.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the state, Tamara Zieschang, sharply condemned the violence, calling what happened "brutal attacks" on police officers, and wished the victims a speedy recovery. The police union emphasized that such actions are crimes that have nothing to do with football and fan culture.