Floods in southern Thailand claim 145 lives, waters begin to recede

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
09:41 AM • 1532 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 3590 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 12747 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 13709 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 14101 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 13252 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11292 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29139 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26935 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43529 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 16679 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 16105 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 12286 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhoto06:12 AM • 5178 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 9398 views
Publications
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 12724 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 32390 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43519 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 48076 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 39395 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Austria
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 12345 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 33821 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 54495 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 87557 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 102794 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Technology
Pantsir missile system
The New York Times

Floods in southern Thailand claim 145 lives, waters begin to recede

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The death toll from floods in southern Thailand has reached 145 people, with over 3.6 million affected. The waters have begun to recede, revealing the devastating consequences of the disaster.

Floods in southern Thailand claim 145 lives, waters begin to recede
bangkokpost.com

The death toll from floods in southern Thailand has reached at least 145 people, officials said on Friday, as the water began to recede and the devastating consequences across the region became visible, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

More than 1.2 million households and 3.6 million people have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains in 12 southern provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Friday.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told a press conference in Bangkok that the floods claimed the lives of 145 people in eight provinces, including Songkhla province, where at least 110 deaths were recorded.

He said search and rescue efforts have become more successful as the floodwaters continued to recede.

Songkhla province has seen a sharp increase in the death toll after the floods began to subside. News reports showed that rescuers gained more access to residential areas previously submerged under high water and recovered more bodies, especially in Hat Yai, the largest city in the south.

On Friday morning, the disaster department reported that water had receded in most affected areas, but water levels remained high in some places. The Meteorological Department said rainfall in the south had decreased but warned of thunderstorms in some areas.

The floods caused severe disruptions, leaving thousands of people stranded, making streets impassable and submerging low-rise buildings and vehicles.

Videos and photos from the affected areas, published on Friday, show damaged roads, downed power poles, household appliances and debris washed away by floodwaters piled up along the streets. Abandoned cars were overturned or stacked one on top of another, apparently carried away by powerful currents.

Sri Lanka faces one of its most devastating floods in years: at least 56 dead28.11.25, 09:47 • 2190 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Thailand