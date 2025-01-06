Flights canceled, schools and federal offices closed in the US due to snowfall

The Arctic cyclone has set dangerously low temperatures in at least two-thirds of the US mainland, leading to massive blockages of transportation, closure of schools and federal offices. This is reported by AP, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that on Monday, two-thirds of the US territory in the eastern part will be affected by dangerous cold and icy winds. The temperature is expected to drop by 7-14 degrees Celsius below normal.

At the same time, massive shutdowns of schools and federal institutions have been reported in at least five states - Indiana, Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri, and Kansas.

At the same time, snowfalls and stormy winds caused chaos in passenger rail transportation. On Sunday alone, more than two dozen routes were suspended, and twice as many were canceled on Monday. According to the FlightAware website, more than 1,400 flights were canceled nationwide on Monday morning and another 740 were delayed.

Forecasters warn that low temperatures will remain in place across most of the United States in the coming weeks.

