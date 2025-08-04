$41.760.05
Flags burned: during peaceful protests regarding the law on the powers of NABU and SAP in Kyiv, unknown individuals tried to stage provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

During peaceful protests near the Ivan Franko Theater, related to the NABU and SAP bill, provocations were recorded. Unknown individuals burned flags, but the organizers of the protest distanced themselves from these actions.

Flags burned: during peaceful protests regarding the law on the powers of NABU and SAP in Kyiv, unknown individuals tried to stage provocations

During peaceful protests near the Ivan Franko Theater, regarding the adoption of a new law on the powers of NABU and SAP, several provocations were recorded. In particular, an unknown group of young men burned flags. However, the provocateurs have no relation to the participants of the action. This was stated by Sofia Pivtorak, coordinator of the peaceful assembly, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

On the second day of the action, several young men, it seems 6-7, unfortunately climbed onto the theater balcony, although warnings that it is a cultural monument and it is illegal were ignored. Still, then they managed to get them off the balcony and fortunately nothing happened. And then, it seems, the next day there was a provocation by unknown people. It is unclear what they were involved in. Unknown people with flyers burned flags, however, we immediately warned – this has nothing to do with the action

- she said.

At the same time, during the peaceful assembly, according to her, pleasant stories also happened. For example, medics with combat experience joined the action to help someone who felt unwell if necessary, says Pivtorak.

Recall

On July 31, the parliament considered bill No. 13533 regarding changes in the activities of NABU and SAP, and protesters gathered for a peaceful action in the center of Kyiv.

As reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, during these actions Russians were waiting for an opportunity to arrange provocations.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian propagandists approved the protests in Ukraine, urging Ukrainians to continue the rallies. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Russia is using these protests to undermine Ukraine's ability to resist aggression.

Alona Utkina

