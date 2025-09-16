$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 25470 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 23045 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 27565 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 29898 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60648 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38058 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33264 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36729 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59211 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Publications
Exclusives
Five people wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. The number of wounded increased to 5 people after a hit on a private residential area.

Five people wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

Damaged cars, broken windows, and damaged facades. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov noted.

According to him, in one of the city's districts, the enemy strike caused a fire. Also, as a result of a hit on a private building, the number of injured increased to 5 people.

Recall

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert due to ballistic missiles.

Before that, on the night of September 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. In one of the communities, there was no electricity, and private houses were on fire.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a couple was injured10.09.25, 18:51 • 4874 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia