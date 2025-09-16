Five people wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

Damaged cars, broken windows, and damaged facades. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov noted.

According to him, in one of the city's districts, the enemy strike caused a fire. Also, as a result of a hit on a private building, the number of injured increased to 5 people.

Recall

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert due to ballistic missiles.

Before that, on the night of September 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. In one of the communities, there was no electricity, and private houses were on fire.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a couple was injured