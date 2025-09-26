$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8232 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7032 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9768 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14762 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19010 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28250 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33937 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38443 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28341 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Exclusives
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2748 views

October 2025 will bring five anticipated movie premieres, spanning genres from comedy and drama to horror and crime. Among them are "Sorry, Girl," "Good Boy," "The Black Phone 2," "The Robber by Vocation," and "Bugonia."

Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch

October promises a lot of cinematic experiences — films are released that will give emotions from laughter to fear, completely immersing you in exciting events. UNN has compiled a selection of premieres worth watching in your free time.

Sorry, Baby

Agnes is a young woman with a sharp mind, a sense of humor, and ordinary daily worries. But a few years ago, an event happened to her that left a deep mark. Between work, meetings, and everyday affairs, she tries to understand what exactly happened and learn to live with it. "Sometimes you think about the abyss, sometimes you don't," Agnes admits to a casual acquaintance, "but life goes on."

• Genre: comedy, drama;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Eva Victor;

• Cast: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 02.10.2025.

Good Boy

Loyal dog Indy, along with his best friend and owner Todd, leaves city life and moves to an old family home in the village. From the very beginning, Indy feels something is wrong: the creepy house hides invisible traces, empty corners, strange visions, and warnings from a long-dead dog. He alone discovers the terrible secret of past events related to the death of the former resident. When dark forces begin to subjugate Todd, Indy must enter into a battle with an otherworldly threat to save the one he loves most.

• Genre: horror, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Ben Leonberg;

• Cast: Shane Jensen, Anya Krochek;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 09.10.2025.

Black Phone 2

Finn is already 17, but he is still trying to recover from the kidnapping he experienced. His sister Gwen begins to have disturbing dreams: she hears calls from the black phone and sees eerie visions of three boys being watched by a stranger at the winter camp "Alpine Lake." Determined to uncover the mystery and put an end to her own torments and her brother's suffering, Gwen convinces Finn to go to the camp during a blizzard. There, they will have to face a killer who, after death, has become even more dangerous - and much more important to their fate than they could have imagined.

• Genre: horror;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Scott Derrickson;

• Cast: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, Arianna Rivas;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 16.10.2025.

Roofman

The story of Jeffrey Manchester, known as the "Roofman," tells of an army veteran and father who, despairing of life, begins a series of daring robberies of restaurants, breaking in through the roofs. After escaping from prison, he secretly lives in a toy store for six months, unnoticed by everyone, while preparing his next move. But meeting Lee, a divorced mother who succumbs to his charisma, changes the course of events: Jeffrey's double life begins to crumble, and the past catches up with him, turning everything into a tense cat-and-mouse game.

• Genre: comedy, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Derek Cianfrance;

• Cast: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 16.10.2025.

Bugonia

Two men, completely obsessed with various, sometimes absurd conspiracy theories, dare to take a bold and radical step - they kidnap the CEO of a large corporation, convinced that she is actually an alien in disguise who secretly plans to destroy all of humanity.

• Genre: comedy, horror, science fiction;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Yorgos Lanthimos;

• Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone;

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 30.10.2025.

Olga Rozgon

