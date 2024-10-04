Five incredible adventure movies: what to watch this weekend

Sea and space travel, the fight against evil, incredible twists of fate, twisted plots, great acting - all this is for connoisseurs of good movies. UNN offers a selection of adventure movies to watch this weekend.

Captain Phillips 2013 - the script of the movie was based on real events. Captain Richard Phillips is in charge of the container ship Maersk Alabama, which is sailing from Oman to Kenya. As the ship passes the coast of Somalia, it is attacked by pirates. At first, the crew manages to fight off the attacking boats, but then the Somalis get on board. They hope to force Phillips and his crew to take the ship closer to the coast, so that they can get $10 million from the shipping company. While the captain tries to prevent a complete seizure of the ship, American warships are sent to rescue Maersk Alabama.

Genre: Film, Drama, Thriller, Crime, Adventure, Biographical

Country: USA

Director: Paul Greengrass

Cast: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman, Faisal Ahmed, Mahat M. Ali, Michael Chernus, Yul Vasquez, Max Martini, Catherine Keener, Chris Malky.

A Hijacking 2012 - according to the script, a ship with a group of armed men holding seven crew members hostage is drifting in the Indian Ocean, with conditions getting worse every day, rations getting scarcer, and hopes getting lower; At the same time, in the shipowner's office, a company representative, under pressure from the sailors' worried families on the one hand and the peculiarities of the delicate policy of negotiations with pirates on the other, tries to please everyone - pirates, sailors, and his superiors.

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Country: Denmark

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Actors: Pila Asbeck, Dar Salim, Soren mulling, Roland Muller and others.

Hook 1991 is a story about the adventures of Peter Pan, a literary hero beloved by children and adults alike. It all starts with Peter forgetting about his past and becoming a part of the real world, living a quiet life, working, having a wife and children. But his eternal enemy Captain Hook, whose favorite weapon is a steel hook that replaced his lost arm, also finds his way out of the fairy tale world and kidnaps Pan's children.

Genre: Movie, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Adventure

Country: USA

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Goskins, Maggie Smith, Caroline Goodall, Charlie Corsmo, Amber Scott, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurel Cronin.

Serenity 2005 - Space "sea wolf" and veteran of the Galactic Civil War Malcolm "Mel" Reynolds is now just a transport ship captain. When they took on board a young doctor and his strange sister with telepathic powers, neither he nor his comrades imagined the story they would get involved in. Fleeing from several powerful enemies at once - from the military forces of the totalitarian Ecumenical Alliance and from the monstrous cannibal kidnappers - the ship's crew had no idea what threat was lurking aboard the Serenity.

Genre: Film, Fiction, Thriller, Action, Adventure

Country: USA

Director: Joss Whedon

Actors: Nathan Filion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Bakkarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel State, Sean Maer.

12 meters without a Head 2009 - stern captain Klaus Stertbecker and his assistant Michels lead the most desperate pirate team in all of East Frisia. But during the last capture of a merchant ship, Klaus suffers a serious wound and decides to leave the robber trade forever. When nothing can seem to affect the captain, Michels accidentally discovers on board their old ship a weapon of incredible power that will help them regain their dominance at sea.

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Adventure

Country: Germany

Director: Sven Taddiken