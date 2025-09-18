First military equipment under PURL program arrived in Ukraine - Media

The first military equipment, provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO within the framework of the PURL program, has arrived in Ukraine. This was reported to Suspilne by a NATO representative, UNN reports.

Details

According to the NATO representative, more aid packages are "already on the way." Currently, four packages have been financed under the PURL program.

A day earlier, the Donald Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine would soon receive aid from NATO allies from US warehouses for the first time under the PURL mechanism.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing two sources, that the first packages of American arms aid for Ukraine have been approved by the Trump administration and may be sent soon. This will happen within the framework of a new financial agreement with allies, under which Washington is resuming arms supplies to Kyiv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the US approved the first package of military aid to Ukraine under the PURL program