12:49 PM • 9572 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 17288 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 26355 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 18038 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 16968 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 26419 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15280 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 45879 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43891 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33419 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
First military equipment under PURL program arrived in Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO under the PURL program has arrived in Ukraine. The Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine will soon receive assistance from NATO allies from US stockpiles.

First military equipment under PURL program arrived in Ukraine - Media

The first military equipment, provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO within the framework of the PURL program, has arrived in Ukraine. This was reported to Suspilne by a NATO representative, UNN reports.

Details

According to the NATO representative, more aid packages are "already on the way." Currently, four packages have been financed under the PURL program.

A day earlier, the Donald Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine would soon receive aid from NATO allies from US warehouses for the first time under the PURL mechanism.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing two sources, that the first packages of American arms aid for Ukraine have been approved by the Trump administration and may be sent soon. This will happen within the framework of a new financial agreement with allies, under which Washington is resuming arms supplies to Kyiv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the US approved the first package of military aid to Ukraine under the PURL program17.09.25, 15:30 • 1842 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine