President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Cape Verde Ulysses Correia y Silva. This was reported by the President's office, UNN reports.

Details

I thanked him for his support of the Peace Formula and his personal principled position on the Russian invasion. Cape Verde is the first African country to confirm participation in the Peace Summit the President said.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the necessary efforts to attract as many countries of the continent as possible to participate in the summit.

Africa's voice is important when it comes to global support for a just peace in Ukraine.

