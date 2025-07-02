Fireworks warehouse in US caught fire and exploded: video appeared

A fireworks warehouse in California, USA, ignited and exploded on Tuesday, scattering debris and causing pyrotechnics to detonate, according to officials and video from the scene, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office reported that the warehouse, located near the Esparto area northwest of Sacramento, exploded and was actively burning.

Esparto County Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence did not comment to reporters whether there were any casualties on Tuesday evening local time. "Everything is very preliminary right now," he said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:50 PM local time and found "several commercial buildings heavily involved in fire, as well as multiple explosions and multiple spot fires throughout the area," Lawrence said.

Video from a helicopter, shot by NBC affiliate KCRA from Sacramento, showed fires at the facility, including at least one burning building, as well as fireworks firing and exploding.

The video shows white smoke billowing from inside the building through the roof, followed by a large explosion and a fireball, as well as numerous fireworks explosions in the air.

The cause of Tuesday evening's fire and explosion is unknown, the sheriff's office reported.

One large warehouse fire caused several spot fires, Lawrence said.

