Fires, destruction, many injured: Kharkiv clarifies the consequences of a massive attack - photos
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Kharkiv with 9 Shahed drones, hitting three districts of the city. Seven people were injured, a medical facility, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
On the night of March 1, the city of Kharkiv was subjected to a massive air attack. Russia attacked the city with at least nine drones. Seven people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and Kharkiv Regional Police.
Details
It is noted that a total of 9 Shahed UAV strikes were carried out in the city that night.
At least 9 Russian shells hit the city of Kharkiv
According to the city authorities, no one was hospitalized as a result of the enemy strikes on Kharkiv. The victims were provided with medical care on the spot.
The Kharkiv Regional Police released photos of the aftermath of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv. They said that a total of about 9 hits were recorded in the Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi, and Novobavarskyi districts of the city.
According to police, one of the shells hit a building in the city center that had already been damaged earlier. Another hit the territory of a medical facility, causing a fire.
There were also hits near residential buildings, in the roof of a high-rise building, near shops and gas stations. In addition, a private house caught fire, police said.
Seven people were injured in the shelling. They suffered glass injuries and an acute stress reaction
The law enforcement agencies added that the buildings of a medical institution, the glazing of residential buildings and shops, non-residential buildings, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out at some addresses.
“Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosives experts promptly arrived at the scene. They are seizing material evidence and documenting the consequences of the massive attack,” the police added.
