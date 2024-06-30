Firefighters fight a forest fire near Athens
About 80 firefighters are battling a wildfire 20 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, in high winds.
In Greece, about 20 kilometers north of Athens, about 80 firefighters are actively working to contain a wildfire that broke out in the Parnitavouori area. The fire started in the face of strong winds, but fortunately, no homes are under threat.
According to reports, the wildfire season in Greece could be extremely severe this year due to the fact that the winter was the warmest on record.
