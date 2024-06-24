In Greece six tourists were killed due to the heat

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90548 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118919 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188850 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233252 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143165 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369005 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181733 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149624 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197915 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90517 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85274 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101719 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99295 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118886 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 760 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4096 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11581 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13232 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17249 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Greece six tourists were killed due to the heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16411 views

Due to a heat wave in June in Greece, six tourists were killed, the last of whom was found dead 67-year-old German on the island of Crete.

In Greece six tourists were killed due to the heat

Six tourists have already died due to the heat wave in Greece after a 67-year-old German was found dead on the Greek island of Crete, police said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"This is the sixth death of a tourist in June during an unusually hot weather period," the newspaper writes.

It is reported that on Sunday, the tourist went alone on a canyon hike in the Magic region and a few hours later called his wife and reported that he was not feeling well.

"A search and rescue operation immediately began, and a special rescue team with drones found the body of a man in Tripiti Canyon," a police spokesman said.

During an unusual heat wave in June, a wave of deaths and disappearances of tourists swept across the Mediterranean country, highlighting the danger of exposure to temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the publication points out.

Rescue teams are also looking for two 73-and 64-year-old French women on the island of Siquinos and a 59-year-old American police officer who is vacationing on the island of Amorgos.

Last week, a 55-year - old American was found dead on the Greek island of Matraki in the Ionian Sea, and earlier this month-a Dutch tourist on the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea.

The body of British TV host Michael Mosley was found on Seven, another island in the Aegean Sea, on June 9 after a four-day search operation using planes, drones and boats. Before disappearing, he walked alone at a high temperature.

Athens on Highest Fire Alert as Blazes Flare Near Greek Capital20.06.24, 19:32 • 23095 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

