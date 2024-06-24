In Greece six tourists were killed due to the heat

Six tourists have already died due to the heat wave in Greece after a 67-year-old German was found dead on the Greek island of Crete, police said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"This is the sixth death of a tourist in June during an unusually hot weather period," the newspaper writes.

It is reported that on Sunday, the tourist went alone on a canyon hike in the Magic region and a few hours later called his wife and reported that he was not feeling well.

"A search and rescue operation immediately began, and a special rescue team with drones found the body of a man in Tripiti Canyon," a police spokesman said.

During an unusual heat wave in June, a wave of deaths and disappearances of tourists swept across the Mediterranean country, highlighting the danger of exposure to temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the publication points out.

Rescue teams are also looking for two 73-and 64-year-old French women on the island of Siquinos and a 59-year-old American police officer who is vacationing on the island of Amorgos.

Last week, a 55-year - old American was found dead on the Greek island of Matraki in the Ionian Sea, and earlier this month-a Dutch tourist on the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea.

The body of British TV host Michael Mosley was found on Seven, another island in the Aegean Sea, on June 9 after a four-day search operation using planes, drones and boats. Before disappearing, he walked alone at a high temperature.

