Fire in forestry in Lviv region caused by debris from enemy drone
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv region, the wreckage of a downed enemy drone started a fire in a forestry facility that covered almost 1 hectare before firefighters and forestry workers extinguished it, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Monday, UNN reports.
According to him, the fire was extinguished by firefighters and forestry workers. A total of 25 people were involved. Three units of special equipment and a tanker were involved.
"I am grateful to our air defense soldiers who prevented the 'chekers' from attacking residential buildings and critical infrastructure in Lviv region," he said.
