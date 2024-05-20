Fire in forestry in Lviv region caused by debris from enemy drone

In Lviv region, the wreckage of a downed enemy drone started a fire in a forestry facility that covered almost 1 hectare before firefighters and forestry workers extinguished it, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Monday, UNN reports.

According to updated information, a fire broke out in a forestry in Zolochiv district as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy drone. The fire covered almost 1 hectare of forest. The fire was extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries - Kozitsky wrote on social media.

According to him, the fire was extinguished by firefighters and forestry workers. A total of 25 people were involved. Three units of special equipment and a tanker were involved.

"I am grateful to our air defense soldiers who prevented the 'chekers' from attacking residential buildings and critical infrastructure in Lviv region," he said.

