In Lviv region 3 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night, infrastructure was not damaged

Three enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were destroyed in Lviv region on the night of May 20, causing no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Monday, UNN reports.

Three enemy Shahed drones flew into Lviv region during nighttime alerts. They were destroyed by the air defense forces of our region. There were no casualties in the Lviv region. No critical or civilian infrastructure was damaged - Kozitsky wrote on social media.

According to him, the life support systems are operating normally.

All 29 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night