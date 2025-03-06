Fire at Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant: what happened at Taiwan's most powerful station
A fire occurred at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Taiwan, 50 meters away from the main equipment. The fire was quickly contained, and the plant continues to operate normally without any threat to safety.
On Thursday, a fire broke out at the Maanshan nuclear power plant in southern Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The fire was localized. According to representatives of the energy company, the situation posed no threat to safety.
The fire occurred 50 meters from the main equipment of the plant, but it did not affect electricity production. The plant assures that operations continue as usual, and all processes remain under control.
Additionally
The Maanshan nuclear power plant, which is the third in Taiwan, was built starting in 1978, and the first reactor began operating in 1984. The plant has two PWR reactors manufactured by Westinghouse, each providing a capacity of 951 MW, which gives a total capacity of the plant – 1902 MW.
In the 21st century, the idea of building new reactors at the Maanshan nuclear power plant emerged. However, due to internal disputes regarding the development of nuclear energy in the country, as well as issues with the unfinished Lungmen nuclear power plant, the company decided to postpone these plans indefinitely. The decrease in demand for skilled workers led to some nuclear specialists heading to China in search of jobs.
