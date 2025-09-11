Finnish President Stubb arrives in Kyiv: what he will discuss with Zelenskyy

On Thursday, September 11, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Yermak noted, today the focus of the meeting between the presidents of Finland and Ukraine is on security projects, European integration, infrastructure investments, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Also, the topic of the meeting will be increasing pressure on Russia, sanctions, and the importance of a lasting peace, Yermak added.

We are grateful for the consistent and firm support of Finland and personally Alexander Stubb. Ukraine, together with its partners, is doing everything to bring about a lasting peace and guarantee security in Europe - wrote the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Finland is strengthening 200 km of its border with Russia, building a strong fence to prevent illegal migration. This decision was made after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Finland's accession to NATO.