Finland raises combat readiness due to possible Russian invasion

Finland has successfully tested its ability to run a military economy and has begun storing military equipment outside its national borders. As the country prepares for a possible confrontation with an increasingly aggressive Russia. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen, Deputy Chief of Staff for Arms and Logistics of the Finnish Defense Forces, said that Finland has recently reviewed more than 1,000 agreements it has concluded with private companies to produce equipment or provide services during the war.

We must be prepared for a long-term crisis... We have activated some of them, checked all transactions, checked the procurement of not only ammunition but also other materials. We are checking the plans and readiness of our strategic partners, - he said.

Heiskanen also noted that the country has enough stocks of basic fuels and grain for at least six months, and air storage facilities for the entire population. Almost one-third of the adult population are reservists, giving the country of only 5.6 million people one of the largest armies in Europe and the largest number of artillery pieces.

It is in our DNA. russia respects strength. Strength consists of both will and capabilities. We have the will. The will of the people to defend the country is probably the highest in the world. The potential - the material base - is at a credible level. It takes years to create such a potential. You cannot do it in a year or two, - Heiskanen added.

The lieutenant general did not go into details, but as an example, he said that a textile company could be ordered to produce bulletproof vests or other items to protect troops in combat in the shortest possible time.

Recall

Finland is seeking to quickly build a TNT plant to supply Europe with this strategic substance due to extreme shortages.