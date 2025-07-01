$41.780.14
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Finland investigates fraud of millions of euros involving body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 513 views

Finnish law enforcement is investigating the supply of substandard body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth 5.7 million euros. The company sent 5,000 body armor vests that did not meet standards and is suspected of fraud and money laundering.

Finnish law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the supply of substandard body armor to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was accompanied by fraud and money laundering, UNN reports with reference to Yle.

Details

A Finnish company is under suspicion, which concluded a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the supply of protective equipment worth about 5.7 million euros. The company was supposed to send 10,000 body armor plates, and a batch of 5,000 was delivered in the summer of 2022.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was established that the quality of the body armor did not meet the standards specified in the contract. At the end of 2023, Ukraine requested legal assistance.

Currently, the head of the company is suspected of committing crimes. During the preliminary investigation, two people were in custody, another person was not charged.

The case will be sent to the prosecutor's office for consideration in the summer, Finnish journalists note.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense and the State Customs Service of Ukraine revealed facts of illegal importation of cars, commercial goods, and weapons under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The total value is over 548 million UAH.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Finland
Ukraine
