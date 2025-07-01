Finland investigates fraud of millions of euros involving body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details

Finnish law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the supply of substandard body armor to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was accompanied by fraud and money laundering, UNN reports with reference to Yle.

Details

A Finnish company is under suspicion, which concluded a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the supply of protective equipment worth about 5.7 million euros. The company was supposed to send 10,000 body armor plates, and a batch of 5,000 was delivered in the summer of 2022.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was established that the quality of the body armor did not meet the standards specified in the contract. At the end of 2023, Ukraine requested legal assistance.

Currently, the head of the company is suspected of committing crimes. During the preliminary investigation, two people were in custody, another person was not charged.

The case will be sent to the prosecutor's office for consideration in the summer, Finnish journalists note.

Recall

