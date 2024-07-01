Financing the Russian army in the war against Ukraine: officials of the Republic of Bashkortostan have been served with a notice of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
Officials of the Republic of Bashkortostan were accused of financing the Russian army in the war against Ukraine by purchasing military equipment, ammunition and materials.
Under the procedural control of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan and the head of the administration of the city district of Ufa, who help finance the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, were served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .
They are charged with financing actions committed to change the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),
Details
According to the investigation, officials of the Russian republic and its capital have been contributing to the material and financial support of the needs of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Using their political influence and administrative resources, the suspects personally ordered the purchase of military equipment, ammunition, personal protective equipment, medicines, food, construction materials, etc. for the Russian army.
Material resources are sent, including to Ukraine, where the occupation forces are carrying out tasks to seize Ukrainian territories.
The leaders of Bashkortostan report on the support of the members of the so-called "svo" to the citizens in the format of text, photo and video publications in the media, calling it "sending humanitarian convoys to the zone of a special military operation,
Each convoy consisted of several dozen trucks. In the fall of 2023, the "hundredth anniversary humanitarian convoy" was reported.
Prepares volunteers for "Kadyrov" units for the war in Ukraine: the head of the Russian special forces University named after Putin was informed of suspicion6/24/24, 4:25 PM • 18843 views