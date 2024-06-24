Prepares volunteers for "Kadyrov" units for the war in Ukraine: the head of the Russian special forces University named after Putin was informed of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence on another high-ranking Russian official who was involved in the war against Ukraine. We are talking about the head of the Chechen University of Special Forces named after Putin, Baibetar Vaikhanov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, the person involved is part of Kadyrov's inner circle, on whose instructions he organizes training of militants for the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 40 thousand Russian military personnel and mercenaries have been trained in the enemy educational institution.

Among them are militants of the 78th motorized Special Forces Regiment "North – Akhmat" and the regiments "Akhmatrosia", "Akhmat-Chechnya" of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

All of them are directly involved in the fighting against the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the eastern and southern fronts.

Before getting to the front line, students of Putin University undergo a week-long training at an educational institution in Gudermes.

There, they are provided with comprehensive tactical, fire, information, ideological and medical training.

After completing the" courses", the militants are transferred to the hottest points of the front, where they are used to storm the positions of the Defense Forces.

In addition, under the leadership of the defendant, the production of FPV drones, as well as training of UAV pilots, has been established on the basis of his university since November 2023.

Add

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Vaykhanov in absentia of suspicion of Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity in waging a war of aggression).

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring the attacker to justice, the SBU concluded.