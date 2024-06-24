Prepares volunteers for "Kadyrov" units for the war in Ukraine: the head of the Russian special forces University named after Putin was informed of suspicion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92076 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120711 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234073 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143594 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369311 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181792 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149652 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92076 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86931 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104526 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100918 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120711 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1544 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4782 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11904 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13531 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17496 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Prepares volunteers for "Kadyrov" units for the war in Ukraine: the head of the Russian special forces University named after Putin was informed of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18843 views

The security service of Ukraine collected evidence and informed the head of the Chechen University of Putin's Special Forces of suspicion of complicity in Russia's waging of an aggressive war against Ukraine, as he organized the training of more than 40,000 Russian militants and mercenaries for the occupation forces.

Prepares volunteers for "Kadyrov" units for the war in Ukraine: the head of the Russian special forces University named after Putin was informed of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence on another high-ranking Russian official who was involved in the war against Ukraine. We are talking about the head of the Chechen University of Special Forces named after Putin, Baibetar Vaikhanov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, the person involved is part of Kadyrov's inner circle, on whose instructions he organizes training of militants for the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 40 thousand Russian military personnel and mercenaries have been trained in the enemy educational institution.

Among them are militants of the 78th motorized Special Forces Regiment "North – Akhmat" and the regiments "Akhmatrosia", "Akhmat-Chechnya" of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

SBU announces suspicion of two Russian officials falsifying the history of Ukraine06.06.24, 13:21 • 24227 views

All of them are directly involved in the fighting against the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the eastern and southern fronts.

Before getting to the front line, students of Putin University undergo a week-long training at an educational institution in Gudermes.

There, they are provided with comprehensive tactical, fire, information, ideological and medical training.

After completing the" courses", the militants are transferred to the hottest points of the front, where they are used to storm the positions of the Defense Forces.

In addition, under the leadership of the defendant, the production of FPV drones, as well as training of UAV pilots, has been established on the basis of his university since November 2023.

Add

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Vaykhanov in absentia of suspicion of Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity in waging a war of aggression).

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring the attacker to justice, the SBU concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31