Financed the "DPR": Ukraine detains co-owner of a foundry in Makiivka

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91445 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251999 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38891 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73235 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41238 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34246 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66842 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238444 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225172 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66842 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113261 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114147 views
Financed the "DPR": Ukraine detains co-owner of a foundry in Makiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22963 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a co-owner of a foundry in occupied Makiivka for financing the "Donetsk People's Republic" militants by paying them almost 37 million Russian rubles in taxes.

Law enforcers detained one of the co-owners of a foundry that operates in occupied Makiivka and finances the "DPR" militants. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

SBI officers, with the assistance of the SBU, served a notice of suspicion to two co-owners of a foundry in Makiivka, Donetsk region, and two employees of the plant on financing the DNR terrorist organization,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the two co-owners of the foundry in Makiivka, a father and son, organized the work of the plant after the beginning of the temporary occupation of the region in 2014.

The company was re-registered in accordance with the requirements of the "new government," and the products were exported to Russia, with the documents indicating a different manufacturer. Subsequently, it was sold in Russia and through intermediary companies in Ukraine.

Employees of the plant prepared the necessary documents for the export of products from the occupied territories, signed contracts, and conducted sales communications. The company also continued to pay taxes, but to the militants' budget. In total, almost 37 million Russian rubles were paid.

On February 15, 2024, one of the co-owners, the father, who was in Ukraine, was exposed and notified of suspicion. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

His son and two employees of the plant were notified of the suspicion in absentia, as they are still in the occupied territories.

All four defendants are suspected of financing terrorism committed by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Recall

A resident of Kyiv who used a fake SBI ID to avoid fines for traffic violations was exposed by SBI officers who also found weapons and drugs during a search of his apartment.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
makiivkaMakiivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv

