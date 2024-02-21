Financed the "DPR": Ukraine detains co-owner of a foundry in Makiivka

Law enforcers detained one of the co-owners of a foundry that operates in occupied Makiivka and finances the "DPR" militants. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

SBI officers, with the assistance of the SBU, served a notice of suspicion to two co-owners of a foundry in Makiivka, Donetsk region, and two employees of the plant on financing the DNR terrorist organization, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the two co-owners of the foundry in Makiivka, a father and son, organized the work of the plant after the beginning of the temporary occupation of the region in 2014.

The company was re-registered in accordance with the requirements of the "new government," and the products were exported to Russia, with the documents indicating a different manufacturer. Subsequently, it was sold in Russia and through intermediary companies in Ukraine.

Employees of the plant prepared the necessary documents for the export of products from the occupied territories, signed contracts, and conducted sales communications. The company also continued to pay taxes, but to the militants' budget. In total, almost 37 million Russian rubles were paid.

On February 15, 2024, one of the co-owners, the father, who was in Ukraine, was exposed and notified of suspicion. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

His son and two employees of the plant were notified of the suspicion in absentia, as they are still in the occupied territories.

All four defendants are suspected of financing terrorism committed by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

