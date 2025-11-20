Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis, called the negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership on ending the war extremely constructive. According to her, the situation is turning in favor of the peace that Ukrainians have been waiting for so long.
US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis called the negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership on ending the war extremely constructive and emphasized that "finally, the situation is developing in favor of peace," UNN reports.
US Army Secretary Dan Driskell and I had extremely constructive talks with the Ukrainian leadership today - everyone shares President Trump's vision for ending this war. Finally, the situation is developing in favor of peace - the peace that Ukrainians have been waiting for so long.
The diplomatic mission did not provide more details about the negotiations.
Earlier
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after a meeting with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driskell that Ukraine is ready for "constructive, honest, and prompt work" on the points of the peace plan.
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war20.11.25, 18:14 • 33206 views