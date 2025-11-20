Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership

US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis called the negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership on ending the war extremely constructive and emphasized that "finally, the situation is developing in favor of peace," UNN reports.

US Army Secretary Dan Driskell and I had extremely constructive talks with the Ukrainian leadership today - everyone shares President Trump's vision for ending this war. Finally, the situation is developing in favor of peace - the peace that Ukrainians have been waiting for so long.