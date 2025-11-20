Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
05:57 PM • 12484 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 33188 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 29736 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 44827 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 55370 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 59108 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 26752 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 59609 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 41134 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 54076 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.1m/s
94%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19: rescuers found a live parrot among the debris of a houseVideoNovember 20, 10:23 AM • 7036 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEANovember 20, 11:00 AM • 57609 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideoNovember 20, 01:30 PM • 13671 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 21528 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 29692 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 30005 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 44775 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 55328 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 59081 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 59589 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Ternopil
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 21790 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 40260 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 62774 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 59528 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 60282 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Financial Times
The Guardian

Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2082 views

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis, called the negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership on ending the war extremely constructive. According to her, the situation is turning in favor of the peace that Ukrainians have been waiting for so long.

Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership

US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis called the negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership on ending the war extremely constructive and emphasized that "finally, the situation is developing in favor of peace," UNN reports.

US Army Secretary Dan Driskell and I had extremely constructive talks with the Ukrainian leadership today - everyone shares President Trump's vision for ending this war. Finally, the situation is developing in favor of peace - the peace that Ukrainians have been waiting for so long.

- Davis's corresponding statement was distributed by the US Embassy in Ukraine.

The diplomatic mission did not provide more details about the negotiations.

Earlier

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after a meeting with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driskell that Ukraine is ready for "constructive, honest, and prompt work" on the points of the peace plan.

Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war20.11.25, 18:14 • 33206 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics