Fictitious “Marriage in a Day” with a bride with disabilities: two participants of the scheme detained in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, two women were notified of suspicion of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine . They offered to arrange a fictitious marriage with brides with disabilities. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, two women were exposed and served a notice of suspicion on the fact of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the 43-year-old resident of Kyiv region was using social media to look for men who wanted to avoid mobilization and go abroad. To do this, she offered assistance in obtaining a disability group or marriage to a bride with a disability.

In order to find "clients", the woman created a Facebook page and published an advertisement for her services. She promised a man who was interested in the scheme to get an MSEC certificate with a disability group in exchange for USD 18,500, which the man agreed to.

However, when she received the money, the woman said that it was a rather lengthy procedure to get a disability certificate, so she had to be safe and suggested that she enter into a fictitious marriage with a woman with a disability.

To marry a 40-year-old resident of Kyiv region, he has to pay another $3,800 and give his "wife" 10,000 hryvnias a month.

After the marriage was concluded using the Marriage in a Day service, the "bride" and the organizer of the scheme were detained.

