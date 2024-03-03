Fico announces Italy's intention to withdraw its air defense system from Slovakia

Italy intends to withdraw the SAMP/T Mamba air defense system from Slovakia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video message, Aktuality.sk reports, according to UNN .

Details

I received a message from the Italian government that the Italian air defense system, which they lent us for a year, will be withdrawn from Slovakia because they need it elsewhere the Prime Minister said.

Fico then asked who would protect Slovakia's nuclear power plants and other strategic facilities.

First, the previous government handed over the existing powerful Russian S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. Then we had the American "patriots" for a while, and they left, and now the Italians will leave He said.

