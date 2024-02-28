$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44619 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176420 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 353471 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287060 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254091 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160254 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372722 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Tusk criticized Fico for his position on Ukraine: "Guess where the border with Russia would be without our help"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28129 views

Tusk criticized Fico for opposing military aid to Ukraine, suggesting that without such aid, the Russian border would move further.

Tusk criticized Fico for his position on Ukraine: "Guess where the border with Russia would be without our help"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico for criticizing military aid to Ukraine. He said this at a joint press conference in Prague, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

At a meeting of the so-called Visegrad Four - Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia - in Prague on Tuesday, Fico said that sending military equipment only prolongs the two-year war and that the European Union should instead promote negotiations to end the conflict.

"Guess where the border between Russia and Ukraine would be without our help, Robert," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded.

"I think this is a much more interesting question," Tusk added. 

Also at the press conference, a Slovak reporter asked Fico whether his anti-Western rhetoric would lead to the country's isolation.

"I would like to ask you, please, not to put the Slovak media in an awkward position," Fico replied. 

"Exceptionally provocative atmosphere"- Slovak Prime Minister Fitzo on Ukraine support conference27.02.24, 11:45 • 30406 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Prague
Bloomberg L.P.
Robert Fico
European Union
Czech Republic
Donald Tusk
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland
