Tusk criticized Fico for his position on Ukraine: "Guess where the border with Russia would be without our help"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico for criticizing military aid to Ukraine. He said this at a joint press conference in Prague, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

At a meeting of the so-called Visegrad Four - Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia - in Prague on Tuesday, Fico said that sending military equipment only prolongs the two-year war and that the European Union should instead promote negotiations to end the conflict.

"Guess where the border between Russia and Ukraine would be without our help, Robert," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded.

"I think this is a much more interesting question," Tusk added.

Also at the press conference, a Slovak reporter asked Fico whether his anti-Western rhetoric would lead to the country's isolation.

"I would like to ask you, please, not to put the Slovak media in an awkward position," Fico replied.

"Exceptionally provocative atmosphere"- Slovak Prime Minister Fitzo on Ukraine support conference