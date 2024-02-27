"Exceptionally provocative atmosphere"- Slovak Prime Minister Fitzo on Ukraine support conference

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo said that he was disappointed with the summit of European leaders on assistance to Ukraine, which took place on February 26 in Paris because of the "exceptionally pro-war atmosphere" of the meeting. This Fitzo wrote on Facebook, reports UNN.

As we predicted at several meetings this morning in Bratislava, there was an extremely pro-war atmosphere in Paris. Not a word was said about peace, which I personally find very disappointing - writing to Fitzo.

Fitzo also added that Slovakia "will never agree to send Slovak troops to the war in Ukraine."

Supplement

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the conclusion of a conference to support Ukraine held in Paristhat there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but it cannot be ruled out.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said there was no agreement among European leaders to send to Ukraine.