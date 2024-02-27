$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 32349 views

01:12 PM • 120673 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75558 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 286983 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242213 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194104 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 232615 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251919 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157960 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372220 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

02:15 PM • 52452 views
02:15 PM • 53491 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 120673 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 286983 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217052 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242213 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

01:48 PM • 21804 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29762 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29576 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 75126 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 82196 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Exceptionally provocative atmosphere"- Slovak Prime Minister Fitzo on Ukraine support conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30406 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo has criticized a conference in support of Ukraine in Paris for an "exceptionally pro-war atmosphere" and said that Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo said that he was disappointed with the summit of European leaders on assistance to Ukraine, which took place on February 26 in Paris because of the "exceptionally pro-war atmosphere" of the meeting. This Fitzo wrote on Facebook, reports UNN

As we predicted at several meetings this morning in Bratislava, there was an extremely pro-war atmosphere in Paris. Not a word was said about peace, which I personally find very disappointing

- writing to Fitzo.

Fitzo also added that Slovakia "will never agree to send Slovak troops to the war in Ukraine." 

Supplement

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the conclusion of a conference to support Ukraine held in Paristhat there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but it cannot be ruled out. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda said there was no agreement among European leaders to send to Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
