08:04 PM • 4018 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 11129 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 23064 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 33666 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 24692 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 29154 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 54803 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79790 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67019 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68700 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swift
March 4, 12:09 PM • 13279 views
Former SAP prosecutor reminded EU Commissioner Marta Kos of her brother's "integrity," who promoted the NABU director in exchange for commercial interest
March 4, 12:26 PM • 7414 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
March 4, 12:28 PM • 25378 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
March 4, 03:04 PM • 11112 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
March 4, 03:53 PM • 17751 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
March 4, 03:53 PM • 17835 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 23070 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 33672 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 34984 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 34759 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Péter Szijjártó
Ukraine
Iran
United States
White House
Europe
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
March 4, 03:04 PM • 11147 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
March 4, 12:28 PM • 25452 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
March 3, 05:13 PM • 34273 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
March 3, 02:39 PM • 41746 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM • 45609 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Fico accuses Zelenskyy of lying about the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, says he has satellite images

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico claims there is no damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline and accuses Zelenskyy of blackmail. Fico is taking satellite images to Brussels, which, he says, confirm the integrity of the infrastructure.

Fico accuses Zelenskyy of lying about the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, says he has satellite images
Photo: TASR

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that there was no damage to the main route of the Druzhba oil pipeline and accused the Ukrainian president of attempting blackmail through false information about the pipe's condition. This is reported by Aktuality, writes UNN.

Details

The Slovak leader claims to possess secret satellite data confirming the integrity of the infrastructure, with the exception of one small reservoir. Fico views the situation in the Middle East and rising energy prices as proof of the strategic importance of Russian supplies for the entire European Union, despite the fact that most of the bloc's countries have already abandoned oil from Russia.

Dispute over the technical condition of the pipeline and satellite data

During a press conference after a government meeting, Fico emphasized that the main supply route was not affected, calling Kyiv's statements about damage a demonstrative lie.

Slovakia decided to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - what is known04.03.26, 13:29 • 7014 views

The Prime Minister refused to disclose the images to the media, as they are classified facts, but plans to use them as an argument in Brussels. According to the head of the Slovak government, Ukrainian President Zelensky is using the pipeline issue as leverage against Bratislava and Budapest, trying to achieve political concessions in relations with neighboring states.

Energy dependence and the position of the European Commission

Despite Fico's rhetoric about the pan-European significance of Druzhba, official data from the European Commission indicate a critical decrease in the share of Russian oil in the EU to two percent by 2025.

Orban complained about Zelenskyy to the EU over the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline03.03.26, 17:57 • 5424 views

Currently, only Slovakia and Hungary continue to buy raw materials from Russia, while other member states have successfully diversified their supplies.

International pressure and the reaction of the European Union leadership

The conflict between Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hungary has already reached the level of the highest leadership of the European Union. According to foreign publications, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa advocated for an independent inspection of the damaged section of the pipeline to establish the real state of affairs.

"Gains influence with the help of great powers" - Zelenskyy described Orban's political future03.03.26, 16:38 • 4562 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World