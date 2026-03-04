Photo: TASR

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that there was no damage to the main route of the Druzhba oil pipeline and accused the Ukrainian president of attempting blackmail through false information about the pipe's condition. This is reported by Aktuality, writes UNN.

Details

The Slovak leader claims to possess secret satellite data confirming the integrity of the infrastructure, with the exception of one small reservoir. Fico views the situation in the Middle East and rising energy prices as proof of the strategic importance of Russian supplies for the entire European Union, despite the fact that most of the bloc's countries have already abandoned oil from Russia.

Dispute over the technical condition of the pipeline and satellite data

During a press conference after a government meeting, Fico emphasized that the main supply route was not affected, calling Kyiv's statements about damage a demonstrative lie.

The Prime Minister refused to disclose the images to the media, as they are classified facts, but plans to use them as an argument in Brussels. According to the head of the Slovak government, Ukrainian President Zelensky is using the pipeline issue as leverage against Bratislava and Budapest, trying to achieve political concessions in relations with neighboring states.

Energy dependence and the position of the European Commission

Despite Fico's rhetoric about the pan-European significance of Druzhba, official data from the European Commission indicate a critical decrease in the share of Russian oil in the EU to two percent by 2025.

Currently, only Slovakia and Hungary continue to buy raw materials from Russia, while other member states have successfully diversified their supplies.

International pressure and the reaction of the European Union leadership

The conflict between Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hungary has already reached the level of the highest leadership of the European Union. According to foreign publications, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa advocated for an independent inspection of the damaged section of the pipeline to establish the real state of affairs.

