Fedorov spoke about 5 new services for veterans in "Diia"
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov presented new services for veterans in "Diia". Among them are a digital ID, compensation for sports, free IT training, and other opportunities.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, together with the Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova, spoke about the results of the services in "Diia". A comprehensive range of digital services for veterans has already been launched. Fedorov wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
In total, over 416 thousand veteran certificates and 24.8 thousand applications for veteran sports have been issued in "Diia" – these are the first results of services for veterans.
Currently, the following services for veterans are available in "Diia":
- certificates - it can be used anywhere and anytime, even if the document is left at home, over 416 thousand applications have been received;
- veteran sports - every quarter, veterans receive 1,500 hryvnias for any physical activities. A person can spend the funds only on a specific service. 24.8 thousand applications have been received;
- sharing the veteran certificate - in any situation, a veteran can confirm their status. For example, through “Kyiv Digital,” a veteran shares the document in the app and receives free parking (over 14 thousand people);
- opportunities on “Diia.Business” - free consultations, training, idea search, and the possibility to receive up to 2 million for starting their own business;
- IT training - in collaboration with Mate Academy, a project has been launched that allows veterans to gain knowledge in IT and learn English for free. 20 veterans found their first job in IT.
At the same time, offline services are being launched in CNAPs, so that veterans have an alternative. The services are maximally inclusive. More services are planned to be launched, said Fedorov.
Recall
In February, two new services for obtaining disability status due to war and the status of a family member of a fallen defender appeared in the "Diia" app. Document processing is available online without additional bureaucratic procedures.