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Fedorov became an adviser to Italy’s Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov became an adviser to Guido Crosetto on defense innovation. They discussed drones and air defense.

Fedorov became an adviser to Italy’s Minister of Defense

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has become an adviser to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. Fedorov reported this on Telegram, UNN reports. 

Together with the team, we began an international trip dedicated to the development of our new projects in the fields of digitalization and defense tech. The first meeting was with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. I thanked Guido for his personal support and for offering me the position of his adviser on defense innovation. I am grateful for the trust and strategic partnership. In this role, I will help Italy develop modern warfare technologies, improve its defense sector, and adapt to the world's new security challenges 

- Fedorov wrote. 

He added that Ukraine and his team have unique experience in technological warfare, which we are ready to share with partners, noting that his main focus remains unchanged—to work in Ukraine on projects that strengthen our defense and help attract international resources.

During the meeting, they discussed drones, autonomous systems, air defense, and the development of the defense tech ecosystem 

- Fedorov added. 

To remind you 

American entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted with a heart emoji to the words of former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who called the founder of SpaceX the world's most important technologist and entrepreneur for Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov
SpaceX
Elon Musk
Italy
Ukraine