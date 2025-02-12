ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

FBI uncovers 2400 new facts about the assassination of former US President Kennedy

FBI uncovers 2400 new facts about the assassination of former US President Kennedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25485 views

The FBI has discovered about 2,400 new unclassified documents about the assassination of President Kennedy, a total of 14,000 pages of material. The documents had not been previously transferred to the declassification commission and were not included in the National Archives.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has discovered approximately 2,400 new unclassified documents about the assassination of former US President Kennedy. This was reported by the Axios portal, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

Insiders said that the papers had not previously been provided to the commission that was reviewing and declassifying them. In total, according to the sources, the FBI found 14 thousand pages of classified materials. Their content is not provided.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has unveiled its plan to release the assassination records ordered by Trump. The revelation of these documents 61 years after JFK's assassination in Dallas comes after decades of government reluctance to release all documents, which has given rise to a mountain of conspiracy theories,

- the article says.

This is a huge development. It shows that the FBI is taking this seriously. The FBI is finally saying: "Let's respond to the president's order instead of keeping it secret,

said Jefferson Morley, an expert on the JFK assassination and vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, the nation's largest source of online records of President Kennedy's assassination.

For reference

The assassination of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, was carried out on Friday, November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, at 12:30 p.m. local time. Kennedy was fatally shot with a rifle while he and his wife Jacqueline were traveling in the presidential motorcade on Elm Street.

According to the John F. Kennedy Records Act of 1992, the assassination records were to be transferred to the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Review Commission and then to the National Archives. The archive holds a collection of documents that were to be fully released in 2017. Administration officials have determined that these newly discovered records have not been transferred to or vetted by the Commission or the National Archives.

After Trump's executive order, FBI releases hidden files on JFK assassination 11.02.25, 11:24

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
john-f-kennedyJohn F. Kennedy
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
united-statesUnited States

