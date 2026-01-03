FBI prevented a terrorist attack in North Carolina planned by an ISIS follower

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) prevented a possible terrorist act in North Carolina. This was reported by AP, informs UNN.

It is noted that the suspect was a follower of the "Islamic State" (ISIS).

The FBI and our law enforcement partners prevented a potential New Year's Eve terrorist attack in North Carolina. The suspect directly cooperated with ISIS - the message says.

FBI Director Kash Patel thanked his colleagues from the bureau's Charlotte office for their work. It is indicated that the attack was planned by an 18-year-old resident of Mint Hill, who wanted to attack a local grocery store and a fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve. For this, he planned to use knives and hammers. In addition to preparing for the terrorist attack, he was also charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

"The accused wanted to become an ISIS soldier and planned to commit a violent attack on New Year's Eve in support of this terrorist group, but the FBI and our partners prevented it," Patel said.

In October, the FBI announced that it had prevented a potential terrorist attack, which, according to preliminary data, could have been aimed at Halloween in Michigan. Several people were arrested during the operation.

