FAVBET Tech paid over UAH 650 million in taxes in the first 9 months of 2025

Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech remitted more than ₴650 million to the state budget over the first nine months of 2025. This figure is nearly 10% higher than the same period last year, UNN reports.

Despite the challenges of wartime, FAVBET Tech continues to deliver consistently strong tax contributions that support the country’s economic resilience. The company’s impact on the Ukrainian IT sector is reflected not only in its financial results but also in industry recognition.

This year, FAVBET Tech was included in DOU’s "Top 50 IT Companies in Ukraine" ranking and once again partnered with key industry events, including Lviv IT Arena 2025.

Alongside core operations, in 2025 FAVBET Tech has continued to expand its investments in defense-oriented R&D in collaboration with Ukraine’s security and defense forces — ranging from software-hardware systems for FPV drones to AI-enabled reconnaissance tools and training programs that help service members counter hostile drones with modern equipment.

"Our work spans far beyond what the company name might suggest. Today, FAVBET Tech brings together several technology directions, invests actively in the growth of the IT industry, and supports projects that save soldiers’ lives and give them an edge on the battlefield," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

According to Skrypnyk, FAVBET Tech’s long-term goals remain sustainable growth, support for an innovation-driven economy, and strengthening Ukraine’s technological advantages in the security domain.