02:20 PM • 5166 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11543 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
12:25 PM • 5904 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 13131 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 12493 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 14439 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20592 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 47435 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28717 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59265 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
FAVBET Tech paid over UAH 650 million in taxes in the first 9 months of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech transferred over UAH 650 million to the state budget in the first nine months of 2025, which is 10% more than last year. The company entered the top three largest taxpayers among "Diia.City" residents and actively invests in military-oriented R&D projects.

FAVBET Tech paid over UAH 650 million in taxes in the first 9 months of 2025

Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech remitted more than ₴650 million to the state budget over the first nine months of 2025. This figure is nearly 10% higher than the same period last year, UNN reports.

Despite the challenges of wartime, FAVBET Tech continues to deliver consistently strong tax contributions that support the country’s economic resilience. The company’s impact on the Ukrainian IT sector is reflected not only in its financial results but also in industry recognition.

This year, FAVBET Tech was included in DOU’s "Top 50 IT Companies in Ukraine" ranking and once again partnered with key industry events, including Lviv IT Arena 2025.

Alongside core operations, in 2025 FAVBET Tech has continued to expand its investments in defense-oriented R&D in collaboration with Ukraine’s security and defense forces — ranging from software-hardware systems for FPV drones to AI-enabled reconnaissance tools and training programs that help service members counter hostile drones with modern equipment.

"Our work spans far beyond what the company name might suggest. Today, FAVBET Tech brings together several technology directions, invests actively in the growth of the IT industry, and supports projects that save soldiers’ lives and give them an edge on the battlefield," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

According to Skrypnyk, FAVBET Tech’s long-term goals remain sustainable growth, support for an innovation-driven economy, and strengthening Ukraine’s technological advantages in the security domain.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Ukraine