FAVBET Tech: "IT business taxes are turning into thousands of drones and stable payments in the rear"

Exclusive
02:29 PM • 76 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14243 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 15154 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 14908 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 25128 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 61928 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 26750 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20264 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21902 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31860 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on SundayOctober 24, 07:11 AM • 33870 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39135 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 37436 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 40545 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 27579 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14309 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 17485 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 18217 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 61968 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 59155 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 4806 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 20597 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39200 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 30276 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 34275 views
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Su-34
Film

FAVBET Tech: "IT business taxes are turning into thousands of drones and stable payments in the rear"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

FAVBET Tech's tax payments in 2025 are sufficient to purchase more than 20,000 drones.

FAVBET Tech: "IT business taxes are turning into thousands of drones and stable payments in the rear"

In the first nine months of 2025, the Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech transferred over UAH 650 million in taxes to the state budget — almost 10% more than in the same period of 2024.

Despite the war risks, the company maintains positive dynamics and consistently ranks among the largest taxpayers among Diia.City residents.

FAVBET Tech emphasizes that timely tax payments by IT businesses directly strengthen defense and social payments — from purchasing drones to salaries for teachers and doctors.

The equivalent of UAH 650 million paid by FAVBET Tech represents tens of thousands of units of equipment. Depending on the model, this could be approximately more than 20,000 FPV drones, or over 40,000 anti-drone rifles.

Taxes also ensure stable payments in the rear. According to current government plans, a salary increase of approximately 50% is expected in higher education institutions from January 1. If we take approximate figures, the equivalent of UAH 650 million is the ability to pay increased salaries to more than 3,000 teachers for a year. "When we talk about paid taxes, we are talking about specific state capabilities: drones for reconnaissance and strikes, means of countering enemy UAVs, training units. And at the same time — about stable payments to people in the rear. The duty of any IT business today is to work effectively, invest in technology, and honestly fulfill obligations to the country," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

According to the CEO, in addition to its core activities, FAVBET Tech also develops several military areas — from improving FPV drones and AI-based systems to training units that counter enemy drones. The company emphasizes that the goal of these efforts is to provide Ukrainian military personnel with a technological advantage on the battlefield.

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company with its head office in Kyiv, a resident of Diia.City, a participant in industry initiatives, and a partner of key technological events, including Lviv IT Arena 2025. Since 2025, the company has become a co-founder of the AI Committee of the "IT Ukraine" Association and has strengthened cooperation with units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in the areas of AI reconnaissance.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv