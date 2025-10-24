FAVBET Tech: "IT business taxes are turning into thousands of drones and stable payments in the rear"

In the first nine months of 2025, the Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech transferred over UAH 650 million in taxes to the state budget — almost 10% more than in the same period of 2024.

Despite the war risks, the company maintains positive dynamics and consistently ranks among the largest taxpayers among Diia.City residents.

FAVBET Tech emphasizes that timely tax payments by IT businesses directly strengthen defense and social payments — from purchasing drones to salaries for teachers and doctors.

The equivalent of UAH 650 million paid by FAVBET Tech represents tens of thousands of units of equipment. Depending on the model, this could be approximately more than 20,000 FPV drones, or over 40,000 anti-drone rifles.

Taxes also ensure stable payments in the rear. According to current government plans, a salary increase of approximately 50% is expected in higher education institutions from January 1. If we take approximate figures, the equivalent of UAH 650 million is the ability to pay increased salaries to more than 3,000 teachers for a year. "When we talk about paid taxes, we are talking about specific state capabilities: drones for reconnaissance and strikes, means of countering enemy UAVs, training units. And at the same time — about stable payments to people in the rear. The duty of any IT business today is to work effectively, invest in technology, and honestly fulfill obligations to the country," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

According to the CEO, in addition to its core activities, FAVBET Tech also develops several military areas — from improving FPV drones and AI-based systems to training units that counter enemy drones. The company emphasizes that the goal of these efforts is to provide Ukrainian military personnel with a technological advantage on the battlefield.

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company with its head office in Kyiv, a resident of Diia.City, a participant in industry initiatives, and a partner of key technological events, including Lviv IT Arena 2025. Since 2025, the company has become a co-founder of the AI Committee of the "IT Ukraine" Association and has strengthened cooperation with units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in the areas of AI reconnaissance.