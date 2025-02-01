Father and older son ordered the kidnapping of the younger son to take possession of his crypto wallet

The father and son, who were abroad, "ordered" their relative, another son who was involved in cryptocurrency. To get hold of a significant sum of money, they organized his kidnapping and managed all the processes from Croatia. The issue of serving them with a notice of suspicion and putting them on the wanted list is being decided, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

The operatives received information about the planned abduction of a Zaporizzhya resident, which was confirmed.

In the course of further measures, the police identified the victim and the perpetrators and the motives for the crime. The customers were a father and his eldest son, who had gone abroad at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Due to financial disagreements, a conflict arose between them, and to "settle" it, they decided to kidnap a loved one. For this purpose, they found people among the residents of Zaporizhzhia, whom law enforcement officers engaged in confidential cooperation, and all further steps were under the control of the police.

According to the masterminds' plans, the younger brother was to be kidnapped and tortured to force him to give them a flash drive with access to a crypto wallet with allegedly $500,000 on it. In order to save the victim's life, the DSR operatives and police investigators staged his abduction.

Later, they sent the victim's bloody photos to his older brother as supporting evidence. In turn, the father began calling his ex-wife with an offer to help free their child, but on one condition - he had to give the flash drive back and transfer money to the perpetrators for the release.

After receiving the photographic evidence, the customers handed over the second tranche for the work performed to the "contractor".

The issue of serving to the father and eldest son notices of suspicion in absentia under Part 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion) is currently being decided. In addition, materials are being prepared to put them on the wanted list.

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.