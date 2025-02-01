Father and older son ordered the kidnapping of the younger son to take possession of his crypto wallet

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29968 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68884 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103077 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124550 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102507 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130286 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106995 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103585 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94839 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113057 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29968 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153157 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2575 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9609 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113065 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138750 views
Father and older son ordered the kidnapping of the younger son to take possession of his crypto wallet

Father and older son ordered the kidnapping of the younger son to take possession of his crypto wallet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32803 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a father and his older son organized the kidnapping of their younger son for $500,000 in cryptocurrency. The police staged the kidnapping and are preparing suspicions against the customers, who face up to 12 years in prison.

The father and son, who were abroad, "ordered" their relative, another son who was involved in cryptocurrency. To get hold of a significant sum of money, they organized his kidnapping and managed all the processes from Croatia. The issue of serving them with a notice of suspicion and putting them on the wanted list is being decided, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

The operatives received information about the planned abduction of a Zaporizzhya resident, which was confirmed.

In the course of further measures, the police identified the victim and the perpetrators and the motives for the crime. The customers were a father and his eldest son, who had gone abroad at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Due to financial disagreements, a conflict arose between them, and to "settle" it, they decided to kidnap a loved one. For this purpose, they found people among the residents of Zaporizhzhia, whom law enforcement officers engaged in confidential cooperation, and all further steps were under the control of the police.

According to the masterminds' plans, the younger brother was to be kidnapped and tortured to force him to give them a flash drive with access to a crypto wallet with allegedly $500,000 on it. In order to save the victim's life, the DSR operatives and police investigators staged his abduction.

Later, they sent the victim's bloody photos to his older brother as supporting evidence. In turn, the father began calling his ex-wife with an offer to help free their child, but on one condition - he had to give the flash drive back and transfer money to the perpetrators for the release.

After receiving the photographic evidence, the customers handed over the second tranche for the work performed to the "contractor".

Add

The issue of serving to the father and eldest son notices of suspicion in absentia under Part 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion) is currently being decided. In addition, materials are being prepared to put them on the wanted list.

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
croatiaCroatia
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising