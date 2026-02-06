Fatal road accident involving a border guard occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway, investigation launched - SBI

A fatal road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Rivne region involving a border guard; the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the circumstances of the crash, the bureau reported on Friday, writes UNN.

SBI employees are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident in Rivne region involving a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who is serving in the Sumy direction. - reported the SBI.

Details

The accident occurred on February 4, 2026, around 4:00 PM on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Rudnia, Dubno district, Rivne region.

"According to preliminary data, a 38-year-old serviceman, off duty and driving his own car, lost control and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a truck. As a result of the collision, a 42-year-old passenger of the car died at the scene," the SBI reported.

The driver, as noted, was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Other circumstances of the road accident are being established. A number of examinations have been ordered, the bureau indicated.

The preliminary legal qualification is Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation, which caused the death of the victim).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

