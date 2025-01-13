Deadly bus accident in Germany: Ukrainian among the victims - media

In an accident near the German-Polish border involving a Flixbus bus that occurred this weekend, two people were killed - a citizen of Ukraine and a citizen of Germany, and four more people suffered serious injuries. This is reported by BFMTV, reports UNN.

"Two people were killed in the accident - a Ukrainian and a German", writes BFMTV.

Also, four people were seriously injured, including a woman from Poland. Doctors are now fighting for the woman's life.

According to the police, the bus driver had to leave the A11 highway to wait out the blizzard. There, it flew off the shoulder and crashed into a barrier separating the parking lot from the highway. The bus bounced up and then rolled over onto its right side.

The police are checking how slippery the winter road surface, the vehicle's speed, and gusts of wind contributed to the incident.

There were 12 passengers and a driver in the bus.

Addition

The German media remind that a similar accident occurred last spring on the A9 motorway near Leipzig. Then a bus of the same transport company left the road and overturned. Then four women were killed. 30 people were injured.

