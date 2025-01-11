Fatal accident on Stolychne highway: two people killed, children among the injured

An accident involving a bus has occurred in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway. According to the Kyiv police, two people were killed and four others were injured, UNN reports.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that today at about 18:30, a 68-year-old driver of a Hyundai moving along Stolychne Highway drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes bus moving in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the Hyundai died on the spot, and a 4-year-old boy who was in the car was injured and hospitalized.

Three bus passengers, including a 6-year-old child, were also injured. All the victims were hospitalized.

Police officers continue to work at the scene.

