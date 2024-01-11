Farmers' protests continue in Germany: Bundestag offers farmers to negotiate

A large-scale farmers' protest continues in Germany - farmers have blocked traffic in cities, demanding that the government refuse to cancel benefits for agricultural enterprises. This was reported by DW, UNN reported.

In the city of Augsburg, farmers ran out of space on the streets, so they parked their tractors in a stadium. Meanwhile, the heads of the three Bundestag factions that make up the government have invited representatives of farmers' associations to discuss the situation on Monday.

At that time, farmers demanding that the government refuse to cancel the privileges for farmers were planning to hold a protest in Berlin.

It is noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may meet with representatives of the farmers' association in Cottbus today, where he will open a new railway plant.

German farmers demand that the government abandon its intention to gradually abolish subsidies for agricultural diesel fuel

The action, which began on January 8, is the largest since the beginning of the wave of farmers' protests. Despite some concessions from the government, they are demanding the return of the previous conditions for the purchase of agricultural diesel fuel.

