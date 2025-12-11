Fans accuse FIFA of “betrayal” over 2026 World Cup ticket prices

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 8868 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 14886 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 17428 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 20903 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 29328 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17832 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19705 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16484 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16675 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16993 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 25708 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 41156 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 22597 views
CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic electionsDecember 11, 12:38 PM • 4662 views
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM • 9786 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 29328 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 41247 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 43182 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 54484 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 55513 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 25769 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 29636 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 35108 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 30923 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 39700 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

Fans accuse FIFA of “betrayal” over 2026 World Cup ticket prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Football fans have accused FIFA of "monumental betrayal" after 2026 World Cup ticket prices emerged, reaching over $8,000. The lowest price for the final is $4,185, and the highest is $8,680, which differs from FIFA's statements about $60 tickets.

Fans accuse FIFA of “betrayal” over 2026 World Cup ticket prices

Football fans have accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" after the latest World Cup ticket prices, reaching over $8,000, began to emerge. This is reported by Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Football fans accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" after the latest World Cup ticket prices began to circulate on Thursday

- the publication writes.

It is reported that FIFA allocates 8% of tickets to national associations for games involving their team to sell to the most dedicated fans.

A list published by the German Football Federation showed that prices for various group stage games ranged from $180 to $700. The lowest price for the final was $4,185, and the highest was $8,680

- the publication adds.

It is noted that these group stage prices are very different from FIFA's statements about the availability of tickets for $60, while the goal of US football officials during the bidding for the tournament seven years ago was to offer hundreds of thousands of seats for $21 in the initial stages of the games.

The fan organization Football Supporters Europe called the current prices "inflated."

This is a monumental betrayal of the World Cup tradition, ignoring the contribution of fans to this spectacle

- the organization's statement said.

Recall

Earlier, FIFA confirmed that tickets for the 2026 World Cup will cost from $60, but the International Football Federation also "welcomes" dynamic pricing, which will lead to higher prices.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Associated Press
United States