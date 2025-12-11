Fans accuse FIFA of “betrayal” over 2026 World Cup ticket prices

Football fans have accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" after the latest World Cup ticket prices, reaching over $8,000, began to emerge. This is reported by Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Football fans accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" after the latest World Cup ticket prices began to circulate on Thursday - the publication writes.

It is reported that FIFA allocates 8% of tickets to national associations for games involving their team to sell to the most dedicated fans.

A list published by the German Football Federation showed that prices for various group stage games ranged from $180 to $700. The lowest price for the final was $4,185, and the highest was $8,680 - the publication adds.

It is noted that these group stage prices are very different from FIFA's statements about the availability of tickets for $60, while the goal of US football officials during the bidding for the tournament seven years ago was to offer hundreds of thousands of seats for $21 in the initial stages of the games.

The fan organization Football Supporters Europe called the current prices "inflated."

This is a monumental betrayal of the World Cup tradition, ignoring the contribution of fans to this spectacle - the organization's statement said.

Recall

Earlier, FIFA confirmed that tickets for the 2026 World Cup will cost from $60, but the International Football Federation also "welcomes" dynamic pricing, which will lead to higher prices.