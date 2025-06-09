Fan dies after fall during Nations League final

A football fan died after falling from the stands during the Nations League final between Portugal and Spain in Munich on Sunday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

The fan fell from the central tier into the media zone during the first period of extra time amid rising tension among fans.

Emergency services responded immediately, but the fan died from his injuries.

A UEFA representative confirmed to news agencies that a fan had "unfortunately" died during the match.

Both teams offer their condolences

Regarding the incident, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the match: "I would like to express my condolences for the death of a fan in the stands today. My condolences to the family."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez called the incident "extremely sad news."

The exact circumstances of the fall remain unknown.

Addition

Portugal trailed twice in the match but equalised both times, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo levelling the score. Eventually, Ronaldo's team won 5-3 on penalties, but the 40-year-old football star was already out of the game in the 88th minute.