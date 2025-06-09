Fan dies after fall during Nations League final

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15
07:12 AM • 2366 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:30 AM • 11476 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 34029 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 43946 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 102963 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 143444 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 89211 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 105092 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 89841 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 58937 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.1m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

June 8, 10:41 PM • 27782 views

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 23343 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 36044 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

01:50 AM • 15856 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 23804 views
Publications

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 34007 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 50183 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 204825 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 190533 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 186143 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 2344 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 91018 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 114346 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 182837 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 156188 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

Fan dies after fall during Nations League final

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

During the Nations League final in Munich, a fan tragically died after falling from the stands. Emergency services tried to help, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

Fan dies after fall during Nations League final

A football fan died after falling from the stands during the Nations League final between Portugal and Spain in Munich on Sunday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

The fan fell from the central tier into the media zone during the first period of extra time amid rising tension among fans.

Emergency services responded immediately, but the fan died from his injuries.

A UEFA representative confirmed to news agencies that a fan had "unfortunately" died during the match.

Both teams offer their condolences

Regarding the incident, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the match: "I would like to express my condolences for the death of a fan in the stands today. My condolences to the family."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez called the incident "extremely sad news."

The exact circumstances of the fall remain unknown.

Addition

Portugal trailed twice in the match but equalised both times, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo levelling the score. Eventually, Ronaldo's team won 5-3 on penalties, but the 40-year-old football star was already out of the game in the 88th minute.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the World
UEFA
Munich
Spain
Portugal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9