A well-known propagandist, film director, and TV presenter Tigran Keosayan has died in Russia – he had been in a coma for 8 months. This was announced by his wife, propagandist and head of Russia Today Margarita Simonyan, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tonight, Tigran went to the Creator. Thank you to everyone who prayed. Please do not call me or the family now. Thank you all, thank you - Simonyan wrote on social media.

Reference

Tigran Keosayan fell into a coma in January 2025 after clinical death due to heart problems. His wife, Margarita Simonyan, stated that he had long had heart problems.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Margarita Simonyan was diagnosed with a serious illness requiring surgery. According to sources, it is cancer.